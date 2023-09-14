Michael Cera responded to a ‘Scott Pilgrim’ email nine years late









Producer Bryan Lee O’Malley has revealed that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star Michael Cera responded to an email nine years late.

The production team and cast of Edgar Wright’s hit film discussed the legacy of the film in a new interview ahead of a new anime series set to arrive this November.

One way that they said they did this was to revisit old email chains sent during the time they created the original film, which Cera rediscovered nine years later and responded to.

“The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there’s one detail that I don’t think anyone has mentioned,” O’Malley told EW. “We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years”.

“Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the fuck are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’ And then we all started chatting again.”

The new anime series will see the cast reprising their original roles, with Cera returning to voice the title character, Mary Elizabeth Winstead back to reprise her character Romona Flowers and Kieran Culkin returning to play Scott’s flatmate, Wallace. Also involved are Satya Bhabha, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza.

Wright recalled his time working on the film, saying: “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim”.

Adding: “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat”.