Michael Cera recalls the time he almost “spontaneously” married Aubrey Plaza









In a hilarious revelation, Canadian actor Michael Cera has shared an intriguing anecdote from his past involving his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Aubrey Plaza. While both are known for their somewhat eccentric off-screen personas, Cera may have shocked fans when he confessed that he and Plaza almost tied the knot in Las Vegas on a whim.

“It was almost like a fever dream,” Cera mused. “We were in Vegas, and we jokingly thought it would be funny to get married. We even got as far as a chapel.”

Known for their charming on-screen chemistry in Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult hit, the duo’s off-screen camaraderie is just as compelling. However, despite their impromptu venture to a Vegas chapel, the pair didn’t go through with the marriage.

Asked if the marriage would have been held in an “Elvis Chapel”, referring to the Vegas trend where an Elvis impersonator officiated people’s shotgun weddings, Cera responded, “Yeah. Like something where you get a certificate.”

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away,” the Juno actor continued, “so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20 [years old].” Fans of the duo can only imagine the hilarity that would have ensued had the pair actually gone through with the wedding. Despite never tying the not, Cera still holds Plaza in high regard and especially admires her acting work, saying: “I mean, she’s always been so committed to everything that she does.”

The actor shared how proud he was, further praising her producing roles. “It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”

While Cera isn’t stepping into the producer’s shoes yet, his continued acting success sees him collaborating with Wes Anderson on the director’s next feature, which was announced before Asteroid City even hit theatres.