Michael Cera named his favourite films of all time









Canadian actor Michael Cera emerged as one of the most recognisable comedic icons of the 2000s due to his idiosyncratic acting persona which became the epitome of awkward humour. Through widely beloved films such as Superbad and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Cera managed to make his own place within the frameworks of popular culture.

In addition to his career in films, Cera has also made memorable contributions to the world of television – especially his work on the popular American sitcom Arrested Development which has garnered widespread acclaim from fans as well as critics. However, Cera’s career has slowed down in recent years.

He re-entered public discourse when his Superbad co-star Jonah Hill spoke about the possibility of a Superbad sequel – a project that has been talked about for years now. According to Hill, he would only be interested in making a Superbad sequel if all the primary characters were in their 80s and were almost senile.

Talking about a potential Superbad sequel, Cera also addressed the issue in a new interview: “I mean, I would be open to just doing anything with that group of people. I think that everybody is pretty staunchly against this, just because we feel good about the movie. It could only tarnish something that is a good memory.”

However, Cera is still interested in collaborating with the icons of Superbad who transformed the film into a true comedy classic of that decade. In the same interview, the actor claimed that he would love to work with them no matter the project: “That said, I would just love to do something with the same group of people, even if it’s not Superbad.”

Cera’s love for cinema and his acting sensibilities are deeply informed by the films that shaped his own cinematic journey. While on vacation, Cera hung out at a coffee shop with a stranger and spent two hours talking to the guy about movies. When leaving the shop, Cera made a list of his favourite movies of all time and handed it to the stranger.

Check out the full list below.

Michael Cera’s favourite films:

Scarecrow (Jerry Schatzberg, 1973)

Raising Arizona (Coen brothers, 1987)

Lifeboat (Alfred Hitchcock, 1944)

High and Low (Akira Kurosawa, 1963)

Rope (Alfred Hitchcock, 1948)

Bottle Rocket (Wes Anderson, 1996)

The Big Lebowski (Coen brothers, 1998)

Vertigo (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)

Wet Hot American Summer (David Wain, 2001)

Rushmore (Wes Anderson, 1998)

Rear Window (Alfred Hitchcock, 1954)

Fargo (Coen brothers, 1996)

The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese, 1982)

Shadow of a Doubt (Alfred Hitchcock, 1943)

Boogie Nights (Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997)

Toy Story 3 (Lee Unkrich, 2010)