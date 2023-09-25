Michael Caine’s favourite role of his career: “The best thing I ever did”









English actor Michael Caine has enjoyed an incredibly varied and wide-spanning career. Entering the film industry after serving in the army during the 1950s, Caine found himself surrounded by other London-based stars, like Peter O’Toole and Terrence Stamp.

After a few years of performing on stage and screen, Caine became one of the country’s most acclaimed actors, landing a notable role in Cy Endfield’s Zulu. However, Caine quickly proved himself to be better suited to parts where he could allow his iconic Cockney accent to shine. He once explained to CNN, “I kept my cockney accent in order to let other working class boys know that if I made it, they could do it too.”

Through the 1960s, Caine starred in movies such as Alfie, The Italian Job and The Ipcress File, cementing himself as an icon of the swinging sixties. However, Caine has maintained a successful career for decades since, appearing in a series of popular movies through the years, including Get Carter, Dressed to Kill, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Educating Rita. Caine has also collaborated frequently with Christopher Nolan, appearing in seven of his films, including The Dark Knight and Interstellar.

With such a varied list of credits to his name, one might struggle to guess which role Caine is most proud of. While a pick from his iconic early days might seem the most likely choice, the actor once revealed that the 2015 flick Youth is the one he believes to be the “best thing” he’s ever starred in.

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the film stars Caine and Harvey Keitel as two old friends who take a trip to the Swiss Alps together. They appear alongside Jane Fonda, Paul Dano and Rachel Weisz, with a few odd cameos from the likes of Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek and English singer Paloma Faith.

The movie won Caine ‘Best Actor’ at the 28th European Film Awards, with the star’s performance receiving widespread praise from critics due to his tender portrayal of a man reflecting on life and the inevitability of ageing.

Appearing on 60 Minutes, Caine told presenter Lesley Stahl: “Secretly, with myself, I regarded it as the best thing I ever did.” He explained that the movie “was the most difficult” performance of his career, perhaps due to the potency of the film’s emotional themes. Caine believes it’s his best performance because “I made it look the most easy.”

Talking to IndieWire, Sorrentino explained that he found similarities between Caine and his character, Fred, which he believes helped make his performance even more believable. “Michael may say that he’s very different from the character he’s playing, but I don’t really think so. I think that both Michael and Fred are able to keep a distance from themselves and life. The right distance, that is.”