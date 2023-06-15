Michael Caine pays tribute to the late actor Glenda Jackson









The esteemed actor Michael Caine has paid tribute to the late British star Glenda Jackson.

Jackson, who won two Oscars throughout her acting career, recently passed away at the age of 87 after a short illness. She starred alongside Caine in the 1975 movie The Romantic Englishwoman, winning Oscars in 1971 and 1974 for Women in Love and A Touch of Class, respectively. The duo are also due to star together in The Great Escaper, a drama directed by Oliver Parker.

“Glenda was one of our greatest movie actresses,” Caine said in a statement obtained by Cover Media, “It was a privilege to work with her on The Great Escaper recently, our second film together. It was a wonderful experience this time as it was 50 years ago”.

In a further statement, Parker added: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Glenda’s passing. It was the privilege of a lifetime to work with her. She had such fierce intelligence, such passion, and fearlessness. It is hard to believe that it was less than a month ago that we screened the finished film for her and Michael – she was as feisty and vibrant as ever and we will treasure the memory of that emotional and happy day”.

In 1992, Glenda Jackson became a politician, being elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, from 1997 to 1999, Jackson was a junior transport secretary after Labour won the general election.

Take a look at Caine and Jackson in the trailer for The Romantic Englishwoman below.