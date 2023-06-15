Glenda Jackson, double Oscar-winning actor, dead aged 87









The double Oscar-winning British actor Glenda Jackson has died aged 87 after a “brief illness”.

In a statement, her agent Lionel Larner said: “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.”

Larner added: “She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.”

Jackson first won ‘Best Actress’ at the Oscars in 1970 for her starring role in Woman In Love and again took home the same award three years later for A Touch In Class. In her career, Jackson also won two Primetime Emmy Awards and completed the ‘Triple Crown’ with a Tony Award for ‘Best Actress In A Play’ in 2018 for her performance in Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women.

In 1992, Jackson swapped acting for politics and was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, which later changed to Hampstead and Kilburn. From 1997 to 1999, Jackson was a junior transport secretary after Labour won the general election. She was also a critic of Tony Blair and the Iraq War. Jackson retired from politics in 2015 and returned to acting.

The incumbent Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, Tulip Siddiq, paid tribute to Jackson on Twitter, writing, “Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died. A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda.”

Additionally, playwright Bonnie Greer posted: “The death of Glenda Jackson has been announced. Winner of the very, very rare US Triple Crown of acting: Oscar; Emmy, Tony. A privilege to be old enough to have see the utter revolution in acting that she was: Total truth. Flawless craft. Condolences to her family.”