The first person to become an EGOT









For anyone in the arts, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony (EGOT) is the pinnacle of their career. It’s a sign they’ve mastered their chosen craft and risen to the top. However, a select few talents have all four awards on their mantelpiece.

John Legend is one notable name who achieved EGOT status in recent history. In 2018, Legend completed the haul when he won a Creative Arts Emmy for ‘Outstanding Variety Special (Live)’ for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Previously, he’d won an Academy Award for ‘Best Original Song’ in 2014 for ‘Glory’ with Common for Selma and was already in double digits for Grammy wins.

Becoming an EGOT is an accomplishment Legend holds close to his heart and puts him on an elite level in entertainment. “At the end of Jesus Christ Superstar, we were kind of glowing,” Legend told Variety following his Emmy win. “We were really proud of what we did, and when you accomplish it as a big group like we were, with the producers, the cast, the crew, everybody, it feels extra special. And for that to be the final thing I needed for the EGOT is even better.”

Although Legend is one of the club’s newest members, he’ll never be the first EGOT, an honour belonging to the late theatre composer Richard Rodgers. He completed the haul in 1962, and at the time, there was no such thing as an EGOT; therefore, Rodgers didn’t receive the respect he deserved.

His EGOT haul started in 1946 when he won an Oscar for creating ‘It Might as Well Be Spring’ for State Fair. Rodgers later won three Tonys in 1950 for his work on South Pacific, which won ‘Best Musical’, ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Producer (musical)’. He also earnt a Grammy in 1960 thanks to The Sound of Music, which won ‘Best Show Album’. The following year, Rodgers was also awarded ‘Outstanding Original Music For Television’ for his work on the Winston Churchill biopic, The Valiant Years.

In addition to his history-making EGOT status, Rodgers’ list of accolades also boasts a Pulitzer Prize. Only Marvin Hamlisch has also been the recipient of all five major awards, making them the two most celebrated members of the prized EGOT club.

Rodgers’ impeccable legacy was once summarised gloriously by fellow composer Alec Wilder, who said: “Of all the writers whose songs are considered and examined in this book, those of Rodgers show the highest degree of consistent excellence, inventiveness, and sophistication … [A]fter spending weeks playing his songs, I am more than impressed and respectful: I am astonished.”

View his complete list of awards from the Emmys, Oscars, Grammys and Tonys below.

Richard Rodgers’ awards

Primetime Emmy Awards

1962: ‘Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed’ – Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years

Grammy Awards

1960: ‘Best Show Album’ (Original Cast) – The Sound of Music,

1962: ‘Best Original Cast Show Album’ – No Strings

Academy Awards

1945: ‘Best Song’ – ‘It Might as Well Be Spring’ – State Fair

Tony Awards

1950: ‘Best Musical’ – South Pacific

1950: ‘Tony Award for Producers (Musical)’ – South Pacific

1950: ‘Best Score’ – South Pacific

1952: ‘Best Musical’ – The King and I

1960: ‘Best Musical’ – The Sound of Music

1962: ‘Best Composer’ – No Strings

