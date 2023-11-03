Michael Caine once picked “the funniest movie I ever made”

While most actors are grateful to have just one memorable period in their respective careers, British icon Michael Caine has proven that it is possible to have an illustrious oeuvre that has received acclaim across several decades. Ranging from 1970s classics such as Get Carter and The Man Who Would Be King to recent collaborations with directors like Christopher Nolan, the various eras of Caine’s extensive filmography are interesting in their own ways.

Caine’s expertise has landed him in all kinds of projects belonging to genres that are very different from each other, but the one body of work that always stands out is his comedic output. Including well-known works like the 1969 gem The Italian Job and Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters, the acclaimed movie star has repeatedly demonstrated his comedy skills throughout his career through cinematic gems that still delight modern audiences.

After hinting at a potential end to his journey as an actor on multiple occasions, Caine finally confirmed his retirement status earlier this year. Although the announcement should come as no surprise to anyone, it has given fans the opportunity to revisit some of his older works and celebrate his immense contribution to his craft. One of the top films on any retrospective lists should be the one he once described as the “funniest film” of his career.

During a conversation with Shortlist, Caine once explained that his 1988 movie Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was the greatest comedy he was ever involved in. According to the legendary movie star, it taught him how to evaluate the comedic value of a project: “If you’re doing a comedy and the crew laughs, it’s not funny [laughs]. I did Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Steve Martin. The crew never laughed once at anything. It’s the funniest film I ever made.”

In a separate interview with NPR, Caine revealed: “I was co-starring with Steve Martin, who is the most wonderful guy, Glenne Headly, who’s a wonderful actress and a great girl… I had the best summer and the best time, and I never made a happier picture. This was a double whammy because the picture was a big hit and a big success, and it was a picture that I loved watching even, and I don’t watch my own movies very much.”

Based on the 1964 Marlon Brando film Bedtime Story, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels revolves around the shenanigans of two confidence artists who enter a competition to see who can get their hands on $50,000 first. While Caine has undoubtedly worked on more acclaimed projects, it will always be a special movie for the pioneering actor.

Watch the trailer below.