Michael Caine confirms he has retired from acting









British acting icon Sir Michael Caine has confirmed that he has retired from acting now that his final movie, The Great Escaper, has been released. Caine stars opposite the late Glenda Jackson, who passed away in June shortly after completing the film.

In a new interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Caine said, “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now. I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews… What am I going to do that will beat this?”

The Great Escaper sees Caine portray Bernie Jordan, a real-life World War II veteran who escapes from his care home in order to attend the D-Day celebrations in France.

Caine admitted that these kinds of roles are the only ones he’s likely to get now, saying, “The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.”

“They’re not going to be the lead,” he added. “You don’t have leading men at 90; you’re going to have young, handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

Caine had been toying with the idea of retiring for some time and recently told The Telegraph that he was “probably” done with acting. With this new interview with the BBC, though, he’s confirmed the news completely.

Check out the trailer for The Great Escaper, Michael Caine’s final film, below.