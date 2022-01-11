Michael Caine to auction off rare movie memorabilia









Recognised as one of the most influential and iconic British actors of all time, the star of The Italian Job, The Dark Knight and Alfie, Michael Caine, has announced that he will be auctioning off a number of his items from his career. In a staggering career that has spanned over 75 years, Caine has enjoyed working with some of the finest directors of cinema, including Alfonso Cuarón, Woody Allen, John Sturges, Guy Hamilton and John Huston.

The range of items up for sale includes film posters and props as well as personal items of clothing, small accessories and even his own pair of glasses, with the job lot set to be sold in an auction taking place at Bonhams, London in March. As Caine told The Independent in a statement, “It’s going to be quite a wrench to part with so many treasured parts of my life and career, but it’s the right time to be moving on”.

Among the items up for grabs includes a Rolex watch estimated to be valued at up to £12,000 as well as a director’s chair from the 1971 British crime film Get Carter and a two-piece poster from the war film, Zulu. The most expensive item on the list is a Marc Chagall painting named Les Amoureux Dans L’Arbre, a piece that is expected to fetch up to £50,000 at the auction. “I hope these mementos will give their new owners as much pleasure as they have given us,” the legendary actor added.

Releasing a statement as to their excitement at showing off the new collection, Charlie Thomas, Bonhams’ director of house sales and iconic collections, stated, “Sir Michael Caine is a cinema legend internationally and a national treasure here in the UK”.

Continuing, the sales director added, “I know the Sir Michael Caine Collection sale will excite great interest among collectors and film fans alike”.

The auction, named ‘Sir Michael Caine: The Personal Collection’, will take place at Bonhams in London on March 2nd, 2022.