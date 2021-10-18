Michael Caine denies claims that he has retired from acting









English actor Michael Caine has enjoyed a long and storied career which has ranged from classics such as The Italian Job to modern hits like Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. That’s exactly why fans around the world went into a frenzy on the internet when the 88-year-old artist announced that his recent project Best Sellers might just be his final part.

In a recent interview, Caine revealed that his performance as an old, alcoholic, reclusive writer in Best Sellers was probably his farewell to the world of cinema: “Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really,” he commented. “Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well.”

Adding, “I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and successful. So, I’m now not an actor; I’m a writer. Which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed!”

When asked about an explanation, Caine justified his decision by claiming that age is finally catching up to him: “There haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years. Because nobody’s been making any movies I’d want to do. But also, I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88.”

However, the actor took to Twitter on Saturday to shock the world yet again by writing: “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that” in a tweet that began trending online. This comment is a more probably continuation of the thoughts Caine had expressed in an earlier interview with Variety where he declared that retirement has always been an elusive concept.

“I never did retire. I mean I’m 88 – people are not knocking at my door trying to give me a script. But occasionally there is a part,” he said. “If I retired at 65, I would never have won an Academy Award (for Cider House Rules), I would never have done a picture with Jack Nicholson and would not have done all those (Batman) movies with Christopher Nolan.”

Check out the new Twitter thread where fans poured in with their support after realising that Caine was not quitting after all.

I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 16, 2021

Comments