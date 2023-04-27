Michael Anthony confirms plan to release unheard Van Halen music









Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has confirmed his plan to release unreleased music by the band.

Anthony revealed the news during an interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk and stated that engineer Donn Landee is also participating in the project. First, they will open up the archives to release music from the Sammy Hagar-era of the group. “There is movement, and we’re digging back in the stuff,” he told the radio host.

He continued: “Obviously, there’s a lot more stuff that’s at Ed’s 5150 Studio. … A lot of that stuff, Wolfie and Alex [Van Halen] will start going through there, seeing what there is. There’s a ton of stuff.”

Anthony added: “We’re starting a bunch of the reissue stuff with the Sammy years, with all his albums, and the first one that will come out will be the Right Here, Right Now live album that we did in 1992.” The bassist also claimed he’s not allowed to mention more details at this stage, but said, “Hopefully, we’ll be following up, doing Roth stuff, too. Who knows?”

In other Van Halen news, last week, the guitar that Eddie Van Halen played in the band’s ‘Hot For Teacher’ music video sold at auction for nearly $4million. The instrument was part of a Sotheby’s sale that included other items from the music video, notably the straightjacket that Van Halen ends up in at the video’s conclusion. The guitar was originally expected to sell for anywhere between $2million and $3million but wound up going for $3.9million at the end of the bidding.