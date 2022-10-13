Ahead of the release of her new album, M.I.A. likens vaccine promotion to Sandy Hook denial









M.I.A. has been the target of criticism over a tweet she posted likening the alt-right’s Alex Jones and his false claims over the Sandy Hook shootings to several famous figures and their “pushing” of the Covid-19 vaccines.

In a post from the early hours of this morning (October 13th) the singer noted the conspiracy theories of Jones, who was made to pay almost $1 billion in damages over purporting that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings never occurred.

M.I.A. wrote: “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” M.I.A. then compared Jones’ false claims to alleged lies surrounding Pfizer and their vaccine. She shared a screenshot of an article about Jones’ trial and another about the transmission of Covid through its vaccines.

M.I.A. continued: “Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending,” she wrote, “One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race.”

Elijah Wood responded in shock, replying, “ummmm…what?” whilst several others wrote in disgust at M.I.A.’s claims, including Maya Contreras, a Housing and Voting Rights advocate: “I’m gunna need you to use your critical thinking skills to recognize these two things are not in the same universe as the other. Alex Jones is a white supremacist terrorist who caused undue harm to families. Pfizer has a contract dispute.”

M.I.A had previously faced criticism over her views on Covid-19 vaccines in 2020 when she claimed that she would rather face death over receiving a vaccine. However, she later said that she is not “against vaccines” but is rather against the idea of them being made by “companies who care more for profit [than] humans.”

M.I.A is set to release her sixth studio album MATA this coming Friday.

