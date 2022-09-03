Charlie Sheen and his infamous career-ending radio rant









In February 2011, actor Charlie Sheen found himself in a humorous yet damaging and vitriolic spiral of rage during an interview on the Alex Jones Show. The radio appearance found Sheen at a point in his career where he was evidently fed up with constant media harassment. His well-documented marital and drug abuse issues were compounded by allegations of domestic violence and differences with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre.

Speaking to radio host Alex Jones, Sheen lashed out at Lorre for allegedly censoring him. “I’m tired of being told you can’t talk about that,” Shen spurted. “Bull shit! It’s nothing this side of deplorable that Chaim Levine – yeah that’s his real name – mistook this rock star for his exit strategy. I embarrassed him in front of his children by healing at a pace that his brain can’t process. Last time I checked, Chaim, I’ve spent the last decade turning your tin cans into gold. And this charlatan chose not to do his job, which is to write. Clearly, someone who believes he’s above the law. You’ve been warned, dude, bring it.”

Thanks to Sheen’s verbal attack on Jones – which was toeing the line of ethnic discrimination with the mention of the Hebrew variation of Lorre’s birth name – the CBS network shut down the production of Two and a Half Men and terminated Sheen’s contract in a career-ending blow.

Elsewhere in the intense interview, Sheen took aim at his audience and a constant barrage of judgement that he felt he shouldn’t have to deal with on a daily basis. “I’m dealing with fools and trolls,” he said. “I don’t have time for their judgment and stupidity. You know they lay down with their ugly wives in front of their ugly children and say, ‘I can’t process it.’ Well, no, you never will. Just sit back and enjoy the show.”

At the time of his radio appearance, Sheen was purportedly on the straight and narrow following his highly publicised relationship with drugs and alcohol. Commenting on his sobriety, Sheen vindictively lashed out at his legal requirement to take drug tests: “Here’s your pee test. Next one goes in your mouth.”

Whether Sheen was clean at the time is uncertain, but he certainly had a spring in his step and was keen to communicate his salubrity, self-esteem and energy. “I got magic. I got poetry in my fingertips. Most of the time – and this includes naps – I’m an F18 bro, and I will destroy you in the air and deploy my ordinance to the ground.”

Listen to Charlie Sheen’s bizarre interview on Alex Jones Show in full below.