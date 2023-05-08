Mia Goth once revealed her dream horror role









When Mia Goth‘s character Maxine from the 2022 slasher X said, “I’m a fucking star, the whole world is gonna know my name”, the actor simultaneously echoed her own rise to popularity in the following months. Although Goth has been modelling since she was a teenager, landing her first movie role in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, the actor didn’t hit the mainstream until her showstopping dual role in X and her performance in the prequel movie Pearl earned her critical acclaim.

Now, with a third instalment in the franchise, MaXXXine, set for release in 2023, Goth is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after stars of her generation. After being scouted at a festival aged 14, Goth earned respect in the modelling industry, noted for her distinctive facial features. Thus far, Goth has acted under the direction of well-respected filmmakers like Luca Guadagnino, Claire Denis and Lars von Trier, demonstrating her dedication to selecting complex roles that highlight her talents as an actor.

With the success of X and Pearl, paired with her other endeavours in the horror and thriller genre, such as A Cure For Wellness, Suspiria, High Life and Infinity Pool, Goth has made a name for herself as a modern-day horror icon and scream queen. However, in 2017, years before she would take on her career-defining roles in X and Pearl, Goth revealed during a Vogue interview that if she could play any character from movie history, she would pick Wendy Torrance, played by Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Following her recent success, many people have been quick to draw comparisons between Goth and Duvall, who both possess similarly striking, unforgettable faces. In an interview with The AV Club, Goth was asked about the comparisons between her and Duvall. She replied: “I’m a huge fan of hers. I think she is a wonderful actress.” Goth proceeded to list her favourite movies starring Duvall: “Ultimately, The Shining. Popeye. 3 Women. Yeah, I think she’s wonderful.”

Duvall is best known for her electrifying performance in The Shining, a role that traumatised her due to being treated poorly by Stanley Kubrick on set. However, her career began in the early 1970s when she was discovered by Robert Altman, who cast her in multiple films of his, including McCabe and Mrs Miller, Brewster McCloud and 3 Women. Although Duvall typically played eccentric characters, the vast range of genres she worked in proved her to be a versatile talent.

Goth might just be the modern-day Duvall, and if a biopic is ever made about The Shining star, i’ll be surprised if Goth isn’t in the leading role.