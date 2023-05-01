A24 shares first look at Mia Goth in ‘MaXXXine’









The first look at Mia Goth in Ti West’s upcoming film MaXXXine has been released. The new still features the lead actress along with one of her co-stars, pop singer Halsey.

Goth will be reprising the role of the adult film actress turned final girl Maxine from West’s previous two films, Pearl and X. The third instalment in the franchise will take place a decade after the events of X, with Maxine having moved to Los Angeles after surviving the farm massacre from the first film.

Goth had previously played a double role in X as both Maxine and Pearl, which served as the impetus for the follow-up prequel film Pearl. In MaXXXine, will be joined by Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, and Kevin Bacon.

“I saw them as the same woman in many ways,” Goth told IndieWire of her dual role in the previous films. “They were just at different stages of their life. It was very important to me that she didn’t come across [as a villain]. I had a lot of sympathy toward Pearl [and Howard, played by Stephen Ure], and it was important that even in this world that they’re in — in a slasher film — they wouldn’t be presented as horror tropes or they’re seen as the monsters. That wouldn’t have been interesting for me to have played at all.”

Goth previously starred in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool in early 2023. The actress will also star opposite Mahershala Ali in the upcoming Marvel remake of Blade.