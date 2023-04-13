Mia Goth joins ‘Blade’ reboot









It has been announced that Mia Goth is to feature in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Blade.

The movie stars Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as the eponymous vampire slayer, replacing Wesley Snipes, who played the character in a trilogy between 1998 and 2006.

The project will be directed by Yann Demange of Lovecraft Country and White Boy Rick. The script was written by Michael Starrbury, with the cast also featuring the likes of Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo. Presently, other details about Blade are scarce, bar it is slated for release on September 6th, 2024, as the final film of the MCU’s phase five.

It was also recently announced that Goth is set to appear in the next instalment of Ti West’s X trilogy in A24’s MaXXXine. This follows her roles as the characters of Maxine and Pearl in 2022’s X and Pearl.

“Pearl has fundamentally changed me as a performer,” Goth told Variety. “It’s given me a whole new sense of self and a whole new level of confidence in terms of what I think I am able to do.”

Discussing MaXXXine, she continued: “It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”