Mia Goth details the working relationship with Brandon Cronenberg: “I was able to trust him”

Brandon is the son of horror director David, and Goth found it a pleasure to work on his production. “I think trust is everything in making a movie generally, and especially in this kind of movie, when you are required to go to really vulnerable places, and that was something established with me. I’d seen (Brandon’s) previous movies and I knew he was an incredibly capable director, so that came naturally to me and because I was able to trust him to that level,” she told Hey U Guys.

“I felt protected, and I just felt… it wasn’t something I had to grapple with in any way to be honest with you,” she added. Goth continued: “The work on set was incredibly fulfilling and because I felt so satisfied with the work… I was able to let it go at the end of the day. It is more difficult when it feels like we’re not hitting the scenes the way I want to be.. but when it feels like we were achieving what we set out to do, it’s thrilling.”

In a four-and-a-half-star review of Infinity Pool, Far Out wrote: “Whilst the narrative is strong, it is in the performances that the film truly excels. The medal for stand-out performer has to go to Mia Goth, who is enjoying a purple patch of late. Her character, Gabi, is an unsettling modern and full-bodied take on the classic trope of the femme fatale, enticing James into her friends’ morally bankrupt games by weaponising sex, drugs and violence and preying on his evident weakness, hubris. “

