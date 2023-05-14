MGMT play deep cut ‘Love Always Remains’ for the first time in 18 years









On May 13th, MGMT, the American alt-rock band formed in 2002, graced the stage at the Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena. The pioneering group treated fans to ‘Love Always Remains,’ a deep cut they haven’t aired on-stage for 18 years.

In an unexpected move, MGMT performed their debut album Oracular Spectacular in its entirety. Notably, this included a rare performance of the song’ 4th Dimension Transition,’ which hadn’t been played live since the year 2013.

As the concert reached its finale, MGMT took the stage once again for an encore. For the first time in eighteen long years, MGMT performed the track ‘Love Always Remains,’ which has its roots in the band’s college days when they were still known as The Management.

The song initially appeared on the band’s demo albums and eventually made its way onto their 2005 EP, Time To Pretend. As such, the performance of ‘Love Always Remains’ was a real treat, not only because it is a deep cut that had not been played for nearly two decades but also because it was a beautiful homage to the band’s early beginnings and their journey to becoming the well-known and revered musicians that they are today. Earlier this year, the group hinted at new material, but no music is yet to surface.

Watch the rare performance below.