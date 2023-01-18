MGMT tease fans with "fancy new album" for later in 2023









Psychedelic pop duo MGMT have teased fans with a “fancy new album” that they claim will be finished and released later this year.

Comprised of Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser, MGMT’s last record arrived in 2018 in the form of the critically acclaimed Little Dark Age. A refined body of work, it features contributions from Connan Mockasin and Ariel Pink.

It appears that the follow-up to Little Dark Age has been in the pipeline for some time. In the summer of 2022, VanWyngarden promised they would return with their fifth album later in the year -but it never came to fruition. He told fans on Reddit in August: “There are irons in the fire and we have been busy. I had forgotten my login info, the MGMT drought ends this year.”

Despite their highly anticipated fifth album still waiting for release, MGMT were announced for 2023’s Just Like Heaven festival alongside the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Empire of the Sun and M83. It was revealed that they will be performing their debut album, 2007’s Oracular Spectacular, in its entirety, and alongside the news, the duo updated fans on new music.

“We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”

MGMT added: “Furthermore, keep checking back in with us because we’ve been making some fun new recordings and have a fancy new album (LOL) that should be finished at some point this year, which is the year 2023.”

