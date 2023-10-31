MGMT announce new album ‘Loss of Life’

American indie-pop duo MGMT have announced details of Loss of Life, their first new album in five years.

Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser’s forthcoming LP features ten tracks, including the lead single ‘Mother Nature’. Loss of Life has been produced by Patrick Wimberly, who has previously worked with Beyoncé and Lil Yachty. Longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann also mixed the album, as he has done on the group’s past four records.

The forthcoming record is set for release on February 23rd through Mom + Pop Music, marking MGMT’s first release since their departure from Columbia Records.

Speaking about the new single ‘Mother Nature’, the band say the track “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on. One part sounds like Oasis.”

Additionally, the new release arrives with an animated video featuring a dog and a turtle, courtesy of frequent collaborator Jordan Fish, who has been involved with the band since 2007’s Oracular Spectacular. “I hope the story makes people happy and feel connected to family, friends and the animal kingdom as well,” Fish says of the visuals.

In a statement, MGMT say of the album: “All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom+Pop. Musically speaking, we are running at around 20% adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

Watch the video for ‘Mother Nature’ below.