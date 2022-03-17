Metronomy’s Anna Prior shares joyous new single ‘Easier Alone’









Anna Prior - 'Easier Alone' 5.3

Anna Prior of indie outfit Metronomy has released her second solo single, ‘Easier Alone’. Released on the drummer’s own Beat Place label, the offering acts as the follow up to 2021’s ‘Thank You For Nothing’. A throwback to the sun-drenched trance sound of the 1990s, ‘Easier Alone’ is perhaps one of the most melancholic and joyous dancefloor anthems of the year.

Opening up about the new single, Prior said: “Easier Alone is a song about letting good things go. It’s about all those healthy friendships, relationships, situationships that just become stifled under the weight of the expectation we place on ourselves. The relationships that you know would be nourishing and supportive, if only you could let someone love you without your own limits.”

She went on to add: “But it’s true though, most things are easier on your own. Except moving house, tug o war and writing a song, at least in my case. I loved working with Jules Rosset again on this track – he helped me steer the music in a much more interesting direction (the song was called ‘piano thing’ for months before that) and most importantly, always responded to my maniacally composed emails of ideas within five minutes of me sending them – a perfect match for the over thinker!”.

‘Easier Alone’ opens to delay-driven synth pulses underpinned by tentatively plucked strings. This sugar-sweet floor filler is filled with a sense of summer from start to finish. Whether the hubbub of conversation or the squall of seabirds, ‘Easier Alone’ seems to have its eyes fixed keenly on the horizon – burning a trail towards the sun-dappled coast.

Prior’s new single comes after Metronomy released their 2021 album Small World. In a seven-point review of the record, Far Out wrote: “While Small World is more risk-averse and downbeat than its predecessors, there’s also a pleasure to be found as the group elegantly embrace ageing rather than clinging to the past and forging a new era for Metronomy.”

Elsewhere, Metronomy have been confirmed on this year’s Glastonbury Festival lineup, where they will perform alongside Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Foals, Wolf Alice, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, and Wet Leg and more.