Metric release 'All Comes Crashing' and announce new album









Metric - 'All Comes Crashing' 3.9

Canadian rockers Metric have returned with their new single ‘All Comes Crashing’ and announced details of their forthcoming eighth album, Formentera. The new record is the follow-up to 2018’s Art of Doubt and is scheduled for release on July 8th.

The new track is an unapologetic piece of indietronica, featuring all the typical facets of Metric’s sound. There’s an industrial beat, hooky guitar lines and vocalist Emily Haines‘ performance is drenched in effects such as reverb and delay. This doesn’t make it good, though.

One would argue that this is the worst song that Metric have ever released. The track doesn’t go anywhere, and it veers into the annoying side of pop, whereby you get nothing from it, but it still remains stuck in your head for days. It’s almost as if the band are running out of ideas, which is strange, as they seem to be entirely happy with their new cut. Ignorance is bliss, as they say.

Labelling the song an “end of days banger”, Haines said: “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships. ‘All Comes Crashing’ is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog.”

“The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you,” she appended.

We’ll leave you to make your mind up, but I’m struggling to figure out how the song fits in with contemporary music or tastes. As someone who is a big fan of Metric’s early work, I understand where they’re coming from, but as ‘All Comes Crashing’ confirms, the band need to shake it up significantly or risk fading into total irrelevance. I’m hoping that they will on Formentera, but it’s not looking likely.

To coincide with the release of the album, the band will be embarking on a 39-date tour across North America this summer. They will be supported by Dear Rouge, Bartees Strange and Interpol at different points across this lengthy run.

