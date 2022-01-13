Methyl Ethel announces new album and releases single 'Proof' with Stella Donnelly









Methyl Ethel and Stella Donnelly - 'Proof' 7.2

Methyl Ethel has shared more details of his new album, Are You Haunted?. To accompany the news, he’s also released a new single alongside compatriot Stella Donnelly, a catchy electro-pop piece entitled ‘Proof’.

Methyl Ethel is the stage name of Australian musician Jake Webb, and Are You Haunted? will be his fifth album. It is due for release on February 18th via Future Classic.

‘Proof’ follows on from the previous singles ‘Matters’ and ‘Neon Cheap’ that dropped last year, which will also be featured on the new album. ‘Proof’ is accompanied by a stunning self-directed video, which augments the glitchy Animal Collective-esque vibe of the track.

Of working with Perth’s Donnelly, Webb said: “Stella is one of the most truth-telling artists I’ve ever heard. It made for a perfect match.” Donnelly also added: “Working on ‘Proof’ with Jake felt like being invited to the set of your favourite movie, such an insightful and wonderful experience.”

Are You Haunted? is set to be Ethel’s first full-length album since 2019’s lauded Triage, and his first set of music since the 2020 EP Hurts To Laugh.

Of the opaque album title, Webb explained: “There are these spirits, memories of our old selves, our younger selves, parents, generations past whose deeds, actions, successes and failures shape us. We all have these ghosts that linger in our present predicaments.”

The Methyl Ethel mastermind continued: “A dear friend of mine recently passed away, the studio is his. I spent many years of experimentation with him, learning so much looking over his shoulder. It feels special to continue to share the space with his ghost, I’m still learning from him.”

Are You Haunted? tracklist:

‘Ghosting’ ‘Proof’ ‘Something To Worry About’ ‘Neon Cheap’ ‘Kids On Holiday’ ‘One And Beat’ ‘Matters’ ‘Castigat Ridendo Mores’ ‘In a Minute, Sublime’