Metallica's Kirk Hammett is releasing a new comic book









Iconic Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett, is publishing his first comic book, Nights of Lono. The new work was announced on March 1st but is still to receive an official release date. Hammett made the announcement on social media, telling fans that AMC Networks has just announced a new venture, AMC Networks Publishing, which he is to be a part of.

Hammett, who is a longtime horror enthusiast, is teaming up with Marcel Feldmar for Nights of Lono. Set in 1989 Hawaii, it will be an adventure that contains elements of a supernatural mystery.

Nights of Lono is the second piece of creative writing that Kirk Hammett has taken on. Back in 2012, he wrote Too Much Horror Business, which went into detail about his extensive collection of horror-related merchandise.

AMC Networks’ official description of Nights of Lono says that it is a tale of “a troubled female detective who is hired to find King Kamehameha’s tomb before it is discovered by an unscrupulous occultist from the mainland”.

Hammett’s comic is a “self-aware journey through standard detective tropes and cliches that are sharpened and given new life with fresh takes on the myths and folklore of the Hawaiian Islands”.

Breaking the exciting news to his millions of followers, Hammett wrote on social media: “Excited to partner with award-winning creatives & companies to further engage [AMC’s] passionate fanbases with the stories & characters they love”.

It’s been a busy period for the Metallica man. Alongside legendary king of horror Stephen King, Hammett will be providing a foreword for AMC Networks Publishing’s first release, Shudder’s Creepshow: From Script to Scream.

Elsewhere, Kirk Hammet is releasing his debut EP, Portals on April 23rd. The new EP was recorded in multiple locations ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu. It has been described as “both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys; an invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels”.

Listen to Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ below.