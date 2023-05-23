Metallica’s James Hetfield visits injured Ukrainian soldiers in hospital









Metallica frontman James Hetfield has paid a visit to injured Ukrainian soldiers at Vail Health Hospital in Colorado.

According to a report in the local publication Vail Daily, Hetfield met with the co-founder of the charity Limbs For Liberty, Kelli Rohrig in the hospital car park. After explaining her role, she introduced Hetfield to the Ukrainian soldiers Roman Denysiuk and Igor Voinyi, who are recovering at the health facility.

Voinyi said of the opportunity to meet Hetfield: “It was unexpected. I didn’t even believe it at the first moment that it was him. It was very short, but it was a very warm meeting. It would be nice to meet him at a campfire and have a drink, instead of the hospital.” Translator Olga Milinan added: “Metallica’s songs are very popular in Ukraine. Growing up, we all listened to them and dreamed of seeing them.”

Rohrig stated Hetfield “wished the men luck and get better soon.” Additionally, following the visit, he left a note on her car which read “You made my day.” Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Metallica donated $500,000 to those who have fled the war-torn country through their All Within My Hands foundation.

