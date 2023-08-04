Metallica’s James Hetfield apologised to Kip Winger for “uncool” diss in ‘Nothing Else Matters’ video









Metallica frontman James Hetfield called Kip Winger to apologise for dissing him in the band’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ music video.

In the visuals, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich uses an image of Winger’s face and uses it as a dartboard. Winger has recently reflected on the hate, revealing that Hatfield called him a few years ago to apologise and labelled his previous actions as “uncool”.

“It was the irony of my whole existence, because my focus has always been the music and being a good musician,” Winger told Yahoo! in a new interview.

“James Hetfield called me to apologise about a year and a half ago,” he added. “He was really contrite and was like, ‘You know what? That was uncool. And I’m sorry we did that.’

“It was a very nice conversation. It seemed that the guy was completely awesome and I totally could be friends with him. But, you know… it was really Lars [who threw the dart]…”.

