Metallica perform US national anthem at San Francisco Giants match









Metallica appeared at San Francisco Giants’ baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday evening and performed the US national anthem for the spectators.

The metal icons returned to their hometown to perform at the big game, and before the match began, frontman James Hetfield threw the first pitch. The performance has become something of an annual tradition, with Metallica having performed eight times in the past decade.

“It’s a tradition that we’ve missed the last two seasons, so we’re really excited for the return of Metallica Night at Oracle Park with our hometown baseball team, the San Francisco Giants,” Metallica said in a statement via Consequence. “This year marks the eighth time we’ll take the field for the National Anthem, first pitch, and a few other pre-game shenanigans.”

This performance came just a month after Jack White took to the field at Comerica Park in Detroit to perform the US national anthem before the Detroit Tigers’ baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. The performance coincided with the release of White’s fourth solo album, Fear Of The Dawn.

Last week, Metallica frontman Hetfield praised his bandmates during an on-stage speech in Brazil, saying that their support “means the world to me”.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I wasn’t feeling very good before I came out here,” the frontman said. “[I was] feeling a little bit insecure, like ‘I’m an old guy, can’t play anymore’. All this bullshit that I tell myself in my head.”

He then pointed to his bandmates: “So, I talked to these guys, and they helped me: as simple as that. They gave me a hug and said, ‘Hey, if you’re struggling on stage, we’ve got your back’. And I tell you, it means the world to me.”

Watch Metallica play the US national anthem, and James Hetfield throw the first pitch below.

.@Metallica played tonight’s national anthem with City Connect guitars and equipment pic.twitter.com/a6lAkV0Db2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2022