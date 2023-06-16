Metallica share new ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ live EP









Metallica have unveiled their new Amsterdam Sessions EP. The project is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

The EP was recorded at Ready Set Studios in Amsterdam in April and contains four tracks. On the release, Metallica perform ‘Lux Æterna’ and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ from their most recent album 72 Seasons. Additionally, the band have recorded new versions of classic cuts ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

The release comes a week after the band headlined Download Festival on two occasions last weekend at Donnington Park. While they were in the Midlands, Metallica announced a £40,000 donation to a Leicester homeless charity which was made through their All Within My Hands Foundation.

In a two-star review of their latest LP, Far Out wrote: “These all might seem like standard complaints for a Metallica album, but that should be telling: Metallica are so committed to their established sound that nothing experimental, forward-thinking, or particularly notable can filter through.

The review continued: “The energy and dedication to greatness is there, and it certainly seems like the four band members are more comfortable and happy to be together than ever before. That means that Metallica live shows will still delight millions for years to come. But it doesn’t mean that the group is making relevant work anymore.”

Watch Metallica perform ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ below.