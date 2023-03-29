Metallica release teaser of new single from forthcoming album ‘72 Seasons’









Metallica have released a new 30-second sample of a new single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons as they gear up for the release.

Robert Trujillo had previously explained the inspirations behind the album, noting: “That’s why if you listen to old classic songs, those guys are playing from the heart, they’re playing from experience, and every note they’re playing means something, whether it’s Black Sabbath or even Santana.”

Adding: “Carlos [Santana] is pulling it from a place of where he is, and that’s the passion he’s conveying through his instrument.” The new single echoes both the heavier side of Black Sabbath and the complexity of Santana.

The track sample is currently untitled and has simply been uploaded to social media with the release date of 03.30.23 displayed alongside the album title. The clip is an instrumental section.

As Trujillo concluded his interview on the band’s official site: “I really do believe that we were all playing from our hearts, there’s a collaborative spirit in that alone, and that’s something that is a magic ingredient on 72 Seasons.”

The album is due for release on April 14th via Blackened.

See more 72 Seasons // 03.30.23 pic.twitter.com/yi4yXg5Ykd — Metallica (@Metallica) March 28, 2023