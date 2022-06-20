Metallica announce new course which allows fans to play along with the band









Metallica have partnered with music teaching application Yousician to develop a new course where fans can play along with the band. The program will see band members James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett guide learners through ten guitar-focused sessions on riffs, lead, and rhythm.

Fans taking part in the course will learn how to play Metallica classics, including ‘Enter Sandman,’ ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ ‘One,’ ‘Fade to Black’, and ‘Master of Puppets’.

The Yousician lessons also include interviews with all members of Metallica where the band open up about their creative process, rehearsal techniques, pre-show rituals, and more.

Hadley Spanier, head of artist partnerships at Yousician, said of the partnership: “The Metallica x Yousician courses get guitar players up close and personal with the master musicians they idolise. Players will have the opportunity to learn how to play like Metallica straight from Metallica!”

Regarding the course, Metallica themselves said: “the best way to learn how to play like us is to play with us.” You can sign up to take part in the course here.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Metallica would release a series of remixed and re-edited live performances and documentary films of their 40th-anniversary shows.

In partnership with The Coda Collection, seven new titles will become available on the subscription streaming service for the first time, celebrating the band’s four-decade run to date and offering fans a chance to recapture some of their most iconic performances.

Elsewhere, Metallica appeared at San Francisco Giants’ baseball game against the New York Mets last month and performed the US national anthem for spectators.

The metal icons returned to their hometown to perform at the big game, and before the match began, Hetfield threw the first pitch. The performance has become something of an annual tradition, with Metallica having performed eight times in the past decade.

Watch Metallica play the US national anthem, and James Hetfield throw the first pitch below.

.@Metallica played tonight’s national anthem with City Connect guitars and equipment pic.twitter.com/a6lAkV0Db2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2022