Metallica make £40,000 donation to Leicester homeless charity









American metal titans Metallica have made a £40,000 donation to a Leicester homeless charity.

The band, through their All Within My Hands Foundation, announced that they had offered a grant to Help the Homeless Leicester. Metallica headlined the Download Festival in Donington Park earlier this week.

“After an awesome first night of @Metallica’s #M72 World Tour at @DownloadFest, we were proud to grant £40,000 to @homelessleics,” the band tweeted after their Thursday Night performance at the festival.

“We’ve seen a massive drop in donations from the public and donations from corporations, but at the same time, we’ve seen an increase in demand,” Help the Homeless founder Arif Voraji explained in a statement.

“We’ve seen a 100 per cent increase in demand for the food bank and our other food services and it’s not just individuals coming to us, it’s families too,” he added.

“This money will help us to keep doing what we’re doing and help not only homeless people but others who are struggling, people in recovery, people who have just moved into new accommodation,” the statement continues.

“But it will also help us with the day-to-day costs of running the charity and just keep the lights on.”

Metallica are currently touring behind their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons.