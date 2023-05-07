Metallica album ’72 Seasons’ helped Kirk Hammett quench Angus Young “fixation”









Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has said that working on the group’s latest album, 72 Seasons, helped him get over his “fixation” with Angus Young. The American musician has been fascinated with the AC/DC member for decades, though chose not to talk about it in interviews since it’s a “real common thing”.

Talking to Guitar World, Hammett said: “I’ve been obsessed with AC/DC most of my life – Angus and Malcolm’s guitar tones, just their whole approach. One of the things I love about Angus is how he never plays the same solo twice. I have to confess that this is the album that got my Angus fixation out of my system, finally.”

He continued: “I’ve always marvelled at Angus’ guitar style because it’s the perfect combination of blues, hard rock and boogie. He has a lot of humour in his playing, and yet it’s just so intense. You can’t fucking beat it…it’s just so organic. You know he’s not thinking about what all the guitar magazines are gonna say. He just goes up and fucking does it. And I love that.”

Hammett’s solo work on 72 Seasons was the subject of recent criticism, but the guitarist has defended his approach: “First and foremost I’m an improvisational musician,” he said. “I’ve realised that everything you do is pretty much improvisation. Any songwriting is improv. Writing melodies is improv. Improvisation is playing guitar.” Hammett’s only regret is that he didn’t work that out sooner.