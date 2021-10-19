Metal musician Andrea Meyer among those killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack









A German metal musician, actress and screenwriter, Andrea Meyer, was one of five people killed in a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway, last week on October 13th.

Per a report in the Associated Press, the awful disturbance of the peace happened at a supermarket in Kongsberg, Norway. Police swiftly apprehended the suspect, a 37-year-old man named Espen Andersen Braathen, and now, authorities have announced that they believe the attack to have been “an act of terrorism”.

Meyer recorded pagan styled music under the pseudonyms Nebelhexë, Hagalaz’ Runedance, and Andrea Nebel. She also provided guest vocals on extreme metal band, Cradle of Filth’s 1994 debut record, The Principle of Evil Made Flesh and a spoken-word delivery on Norwegian black metal band, Satyricon’s 1996 outing, Nemesis Divina.

In addition to the music, Meyer also penned film scripts, in both the horror and satire genres. Additionally, she wrote Gothic and surrealist poetry, which she had been writing since 1995. She publicly identified as Pagan and was known to “publicly criticise what she viewed as patriarchal religions that inhibit people’s inner nature”.

The multimedia artist was 52-years-old and leaves behind her daughter, Alva, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Tomas ‘Samoth’ Haugen of iconic Norwegian black meta outfits, Emperor and Zyklon.

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth, took to the band’s Instagram to remember Meyer. He wrote: “R.I.P. Andrea Meyer. ⁣Andrea guested on our debut album The Principle of Evil Made Flesh and also modelled and danced for us onstage as well as presiding over ritual back in our formative years. ⁣She will be sadly missed and our deep-felt love and sympathies go out to her kith and kin.”

Our condolences go out to Andrea Meyer’s family and friends during this challenging time.

Watch Nebelhexe ‘Underworld” below.

