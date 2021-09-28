Manshausen Island Resort immerses you deep in Northern Norway

Manshausen Island resort is an eco-getaway situated on a remote island above the Arctic Circle in Norway.

Created by architecture firm Stinessen Arkitetur, the resort offers expansive views of beautiful landscape with a chance to see the famous Northern Lights in all its glory. The location, which was previously used as an old trading post of the coast in northern Norway, now contains within it a series of contemporary cabins that are lifted from the ground and given a minimalist design for greater impact by enhancing the panoramic views. The cabins were created with minimal impact on the surrounding landscape are has an aim to be self-sufficient by the end of 2021.

The retreat has been designed for visitors who prefer peace and tranquillity over the fast-paced holiday. Reaching the isolated retreat is a 20-hour journey from Oslo by either car, train or ferry but it is worth it for that well-needed space, inspiring the mind and nurturing the soul. Such natural surroundings continued to be a rare commodity in today’s society.

The cabins have fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows which allow for optimal viewing. The natural larch wood interiors and Corain Kitchen and bathrooms help give the cabins an airy atmosphere that adds to the feeling of floating with the addition of being lifted off the ground. Each 30-square-metre cabin has been designed to be as compact as possible but still comfortably accommodate up to four to five people.

“Although [the new cabins] enjoy much of the same undisturbed sea views, the positioning in the landscape offers a unique approach to the design,” the architects told Inhabitat. “Wave heights, extreme weather conditions and also future raise in sea level were studied to determine the exact positions of the cabins.”

The unique views that these cabins give you are its real pull. By night visitors can fall asleep to the glow of the Northern Lights and wake to see large sea eagles during their morning catch. Sandwiched between the dramatic mountainous landscape and the sea there is nothing quite like it.

“I bought Manshausen Island about eight years ago,” Borge Ousland, resort owner and renown Polar explorer explained. “I had never been to Steigen before, but totally fell in love with the place. Manshausen is a relatively small, 55 acres, island just across the fjord from Lofoten. In the old days, it was a part of a trading post that officially opened in 1690. So lots of coastal history, the main house and the stone piers and harbour from the late 1800rds are remains from that historical era. Bankrupt and abandoned in the 1920’s Manshausen had several owners until I bought the island in 2010.

What I fell in love with is the nature, protected islands, islets, beaches, high mountains, midnight sun in the summer and northern lights in the winter. My background is polar exploration, and being relatively active throughout my life a lot of what I like to do can be done here. Kayaking, diving, climbing, trekking, caving, sailing, fishing etc,” he added.

See images of the resort, below.

