Meryl Streep to join Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'









The third season of Only Murders in the Building will see Meryl Streep join the show’s cast, including Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. The comedy-drama series follows a true crime enthusiast trio who band together to investigate a death in their apartment building.

The previous season oversaw Paul Rudd joining as Ben Glen, and on Monday, July 11th, 2022, the series was renewed for a third season. Gomez took the TikTok to confirm Streep will also be joining the show. “Hey guys, we’re on set! How are you doing?” Gomez smiles at the camera. “Season three! The gang is back!” before turning the camera around to Short, Martin, Rudd and, finally, Streep.

It is yet to be confirmed if the Academy Award-winning actor, known for her timeless performances in Kramer vs Kramer and The Devil Wears Prada, will appear as a guest role or a reoccurring character. The third season will pick up where the second ended with leading characters trying to figure out who murdered Ben Glenroy.

Only Murders in the Building aired on Hulu in August 2021 before earning 17 Emmy nominations in 2022. However, Martin expressed disappointment in the lack of recognition his co-star Gomez recieved for her role. “We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin, who also co-created the show, shared in an interview with Variety. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show.”

The comedian added: “She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways, you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show.”

NME shared the President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich’s statement: “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman, executive producer], John [Hoffman, co-creator], Steve, Marty and Selena’s work.”

He continued: “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Watch Gomez announce Streep’s arrival below.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023