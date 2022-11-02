Anne Hathaway opens up about 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel









Although Anne Hathaway was once considered to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, her acting career has experienced significant ups and downs. While Hathaway has starred in multiple mediocre productions in recent years, she has also garnered acclaim through her work in projects such as Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters.

Hathaway rose to the top of the industry during the Hollywood comedy-drama boom, and The Devil Wears Prada is probably among the best examples of this. She perfectly portrays a nervous college graduate who tries to enter the elitist fashion world in New York City, constantly trying to impress her demanding boss (played by Meryl Streep).

During a recent appearance on The View, Hathaway was asked about the possibility of a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The actor explained that such a project was probably not viable anymore since the industry depicted in the film has changed radically.

Hathaway said: “I don’t know if there can be [a sequel]. I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital, and that movie is centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just, it’s just very different.”

While outlining her own idea for a sequel, she added: “It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe. And then along the way, they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

