Meryl Streep and the Robert De Niro films that made her want to be a better actor









Often described as “the best actress of her generation”, Meryl Streep has distinguished her career through versatility and accent adaptability. The actress began her career on the stage in 1975, appearing in Trelawny of the Wells.

Only two years later, Streep made the swift transition to film when she got the role of Anne Marie in Fred Zinnemann’s holocaust drama Julia. From this, the actress progressed to becoming one of film’s greatest, with 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three, and a record 32 Golden Globe Award nominations, winning eight.She has also received two British Academy Film Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Streep recently voiced her admiration and affection for another screen legend, Robert De Niro, who is also considered one of the greats of his generation. De Niro gained acclaim mostly through his collaborations with legendary director Martin Scorsese, as well as other roles where he showcased his refined range.

The actor’s most notable films include the Scorsese classics Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Casino. He has also performed more comedic roles such as Wag the Dog and Meet the Parents. De Niro and Streep have appeared in four films together; Falling in Love, Marvin’s Room, The Deer Hunter and The Good Hunter. The two have built a close friendship that stands beyond the fact they don’t converse daily.

Streep recently recounted how she discovered De Niro as an actor, which then led to her becoming an actress.

The film star spoke at a University of Texas event honouring the actor about the first time she saw De Niro on the big screen. After finding out a classmate bagged a role in a film, Streep and some friends headed to the theatre to see the 1973 film Bang the Drum Slowly, the story of two baseball players.

She stated how she thought her friend Michael Moriarty gave a “great” performance, it was his Italian co-star who caught her eye the most. “Michael was great, but we all agreed that the kid they found in the South, non-actor, clearly non-actor, incredible performance” Streep shared, “we thought they must have scoured Appalachia to find this guy.”

Streep would soon cross paths with De Niro again when she went to see one of his and Scorsese’s biggest hits two times. Mean Streets stars Harvey Keitel with De Niro in a supporting role and explores Little Italy’s street life. A small-time hood attempt to free himself from the dangers of his debt with a vicious loan shark. He seeks help from a friend who is also involved in criminal activities.

For his role as “Johnny Boy” Civello, De Niro won both the National Society and New York Film Critics Circle awards for Best Supporting Actor. In 1997, the Library of Congress selected Mean Streets for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

“There’s the same kid”, Streep shares her thoughts while watching, “only this time… a New York punk, and he’s mean, you know, this fast-talking Street Smart Guy”. The actress again emphasises her reaction to De Niro’s magnetic energy onscreen. “We were blown away we scoured the credits and saw his name I said my God, he’s Italian. He’s Robert D Nero”.

The final film that influenced Streep’s acting career was De Niro’s most famous role in one of Scorsese’s greatest. Taxi Driver is a psychological drama following the life of former veteran Travis Bickle. De Niro’s performance in this film is undeniably complex as he is both charming and dangerous, and magnetic but sinister.

She also revealed that when asked which other film stars she admires, Streep holds De Niro highly after seeing this film. “I said to myself, that’s the kind of actor I wanna be. That’s what I wanna do. And I wanna do it with the commitment and the passion and the skill and the beauty with which he applies to it. And he’s been my beacon for 50 years.”