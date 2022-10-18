Mercury Prize 2022: Little Simz wins for 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'









Little Simz has won this year’s Mercury Music Prize, taking home the coveted award for album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert at the rescheduled event this evening. It marks a huge moment in Little Simz‘s career and sees them follow in the footsteps of legends such as Arctic Monkeys, PJ Harvey and last year’s winner Arlo Parks.

This year’s Mercury Music Prize has been unprecedented; the event, which is normally a positively glitzy affair, originally took place back in September. However, the event was rescheduled after word came out that Queen Elizabeth II had died, leaving a host of indie stars held captive in the venue.

However, event organisers made up for the slight change of plans and the event was another rousing success featuring performances from Sam Fender and Wet Leg to name a few.

The judging panel for this year includes Annie Mac, Anna Calvi, Jami Cullum, Jamz Supernova, Loyle Carner, and Tshepo Mokoena. Meanwhile, the chair of the judging of the 2022 ceremony is Jeff Smith, Head of Music for BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2.

When we reviewed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert as part of our 50 Best Albums of 2021 feature, we said of the landmark record:

Mercury Prize 2022 winner:

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Mercury Prize 2022 Nominees:

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload