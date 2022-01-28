Melody's Echo Chamber returns with new single 'Looking Backward'









Melody's Echo Chamber - 'Looking Backward' 7.5

French psych-pop artist Melody Prochet has returned with a brand new single under her moniker Melody’s Echo Camber with the bass-heavy and extremely heady ‘Looking Backward’.

Featuring a truly psychedelic arrangement with synthesisers noise, guitar strums that sound like harps, and endless layers of vocals, ‘Looking Backward’ is about as trippy of a listening experience as a song can get, recalling Prochet’s early work with Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker.

The single is the first taste of Melody’s Echo Chamber’s upcoming third studio album, Emotional Eternal. It’s Prochet’s first new release since 2018’s Bon Voyage, and is intended to be a more stripped back response to the dense arrangements of her previous work.

“I hope the record has that uplifting quality,” Prochet explains in a press release. “I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

It’s been a long and hard road for Prochet, who had to delay Bon Voyage after suffering a brain aneurysm. Nothing that life-threatening this time around: just some well deserved time off as Prochet focused on life as a mother. Now she’s back with a killer array of zonked-out sounds, and with any luck Emotional Eternal will be more of the same.

Check out the video for ‘Looking Backward’ down below. Emotional Eternal is set for an April 29th release.