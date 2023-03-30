Melissa Joan Hart helped children “trying to escape” the Nashville school shooting









Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor Mellisa Joan Hart has revealed that she helped a kindergarten class and their teachers flee the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School on March 27th. “My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” the actor explained via Instagram. “My husband and I were on our way to [their] school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today.”

Struggling to hold back her tears, Hart continued: “We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Later in the video, Hart explains that her children attended school “a little ways down” from where the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting took place. “So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity,” she said. ”I just don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough… Pray for the families.”

Hart discussed the shooting in more detail during the latest episode of her podcast What Women Binge, explaining that she would “never forget” the expression on one of the reacher’s faces: “All of sudden, I saw a teacher coming out [of the woods] with no abandon — just walking into the street [and stopping] traffic [with] all these tiny children going by,” she said.

