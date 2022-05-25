Matthew McConaughey comments on school shooting in his Texas hometown Uvalde









American actor Matthew McConaughey has released a statement following the tragic school shooting that occurred in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

The horrific shooting, which took place at Robb Elementary School on May 24th, has left at least 19 young children and two adults dead, with more victims currently being treated in local hospitals for injuries.

Following the tragedy, the actor took to social media to release a statement. The statement reads, “As you are all aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us. The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

He continues, “As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

He concludes his statement by saying, “And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

This is clearly not only something he cares deeply about, but it’s also close to home for the actor. His statement hits the nail on the head, as better action must be taken to prevent acts of violence like this one.