Megan Thee Stallion talks 'Stranger Things' love triangle with Natalia Dyer









Natalia Dyer talked all things Stranger Things this week, opening up about her work on the Netflix series with temporary Tonight Show co-host Megan Thee Stallion. The US rapper took on the role the night before her new album Traumazine was released. One of her key duties as Jimmy Fallon’s second-in-command was to interview Dyer, who stars as Nancy Wheeler in the beloved sci-fi series.

Together, Fallon and Megan steered the evening’s conversation toward Nancy’s love life, specifically the fraught love triangle she finds herself in after leaving her season one boyfriend, the coiffured Steve Harrington, for Jonathon Byers.

Megan was quick to take sides: “I’m team Stancy [Steve and Nancy]. I want Steve,” Megan begins. “Let’s talk about it, though. So, boom, at first you like Steve. You was into Steve!”

“Yeah Steve, what a guy,” replied Dyer. Megan then adds: “But then, you kind of just dumped him. No caution. He didn’t know what was happening. Poor Steve. Y’all keep throwing the kids on him, the babies. He keeps saving y’all life! All he do is safe y’all life!”

Dyer continued: “I do feel bad. Honestly, I think the way that Jonathan and Nancy happened — she doesn’t always make the most morally right decisions all the time, but that’s human, you know?” Megan’s conclusion? “She’s a hot girl!”

Later, Meg went on to ask Dyer, “do you miss Barb?”. For those of you who can’t remember, Barb was a friend of Nancy’s who got abducted and killed way back in the first season. Clearly, Megan hasn’t forgotten: “Bring Barb back, hashtag that!” she declared.

The episode also saw Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for mad lib karaoke, aid him with his opening monologue and discuss her new album Traumazine. “Writing this album,” the rapper began. “I treated it more like writing in my diary than actually trying to put together a song. I just want to talk about how I really feel and get more personal with my hotties.”

She continued: “I feel like everybody knows me and they have a perception of me based on what other people say or what they see on the internet … it’s something that’s probably not me at all. This time around I wanted to let everybody in my head and form their own opinion based off of my story. I wanted to take control of my own narrative.”

See the interview, below.