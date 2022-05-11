Megadeth's Dave Mustaine teams up with Gibson for signature acoustic









Megadeth founder and only constant member, Dave Mustaine, has just had his legend crystallised. The musician has teamed up with the iconic American guitar manufacturer Gibson to create another signature model. This time though, the company have crafted an ebony acoustic guitar bearing his name.

The latest model in the Dave Mustaine collection is the first acoustic made by Gibson to have a 24-fret neck, which usually comes with 22, and in addition to this, it is fitted with mother of pearl inlays, making it stand out. The body is also different from the norm, with a thinner walnut body. To suit Mustaine’s style of playing, there’s also a cutaway for easy access to the upper frets, allowing all owners to shred.

In what is a truly interesting model, there are also Grover Rotomatic tuners, a TUSQ nut, and a higher output LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup, with mounted volume and tone controls, for those wanting to amp it up without ditching the acoustic. Adding to this exciting design is some Vic Rattlehead artwork that adorns the pickguard and middle of the head.

The guitar is available in standard and limited-edition models, and both come with a custom hardcase included. The standard retails for $4,499, so have your wallet ready.

Mustaine and the band are currently in the middle of a co-headline tour with metalcore legends, Lamb of God. As is typical of the outspoken frontman, he’s already made headlines on this run for going undercover to give guitar picks to teenage fans.

The tour will continue until the final show on May 15th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Then at the end of summer, the thrash metal heroes will support Five Finger Death Punch on a lengthy tour.

Listen to Megadeth ‘Peace Sells’ below.

