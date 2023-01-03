Meeting between James Bond producers and Aaron Taylor-Johnson "went well"









The Kick-Ass and Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly in poll position to take over as Britain’s greatest cinematic spy, James Bond.

News that the actor “sat with [Bond] producer Barbara Broccoli, and the meeting went well,” came from Puck News, with reporter Matthew Bellon adding Taylor-Johnson is a “great actor, British, fits the younger direction the Broccolis want to go, accomplished but not particularly famous”.

Still, with the actor busy in 2023 with the releases of Kraven the Hunter and The Fall Guy, by the time the 007 role becomes available, he may be a little too famous to take on the character.

The news corroborates with reports back in November that he met with Broccoli back in November to discuss the role.

At the time, The Sun reported that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli took a liking to him, with a source close to the tabloid stating: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the frontrunners”. The 32-year-old actor is best known for his starring roles in Kick-Ass and his brief appearance as Quicksilver in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Daniel Craig made his final appearance as James Bond back in 2021, starring in No Time to Die alongside the likes of Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Ralph Fiennes. Made iconic by a soundtrack from Billie Eilish, the movie consolidated its place in 007 history by becoming the very first in the series to kill off the title character, making for a rather melancholy end to Craig’s tenure as the character.

