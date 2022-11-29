Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumoured to be in talks for James Bond role









Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down from the role of James Bond, social media platforms have been inundated with discussions about the next Bond. While Idris Elba had been previously identified as the frontrunner for the job, the latest reports have singled out Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the new favourite.

According to a report released by The Sun, the English actor recently appeared for a screen test where Bond producer Barbara Broccoli took a liking to him. A source told the publication: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the frontrunners.”

After the departure of Craig, many fans expressed their desire to see a change in the legacy of the franchise. While some called for a female Bond, others wanted to see more representation in other areas. Earlier this year, Broccoli said that the next Bond would be older.

The producer also revealed: “We’re talking that through. There isn’t a script, and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been on an impressive run lately, following his commendable performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet with a comedic turn in Bullet Train. His pairing with Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry proved to be one of the highlights of the latest David Leitch action flick.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.