Meat Puppets to release new live album and reissues of SST Records









Meat Puppets have joined forces with Megaforce Records to release remastered editions of the band’s iconic recordings originally under SST Records from 1981 to 1989. The announcement also a includes a new live album named Camp Songs, which includes material recorded in the 1990s.

The initial release will fall on October 6th and will include the band’s 1981 debut EP, In a Caralong, along with their third album, Up on the Sun.

The following drop is expected to be in February, which will include their iconic album Meat Puppets II, featuring their hit songs ‘Lake of Fire’ and ‘Plateau’. Each reissue will available on 180-gram vinyl and CD, which include the bonus tracks originally featured on the 1999 Rykodisc versions.

“Our back catalog is an American treasure and should be in the Smithsonian,” bassist and co-founder Cris Kirkwood says. “Megaforce is doing a huge service to the planet to make sure our music continues to get into the hands of everyone who needs to have the coolest record collection on the block.”

Kirkwood also discussed his memories of the SST years: “It was just like magic,” he says. “You could make a record, with no thought to how much it will cost. There were no time worries, no money — but it wasn’t required. There wasn’t any production. You just go in and play. It was like you were doing a gig. Then we kind of figured out how to mess around with production, when we produced Up on the Sun. But even that was done in three days. No one was trying to figure out how to make things sell, they were just letting you do it.”

Meat Puppets are also releasing Camp Songs, a live album that was recorded in 1991 through 1995; a notably successful period for the band.

“Back in those days, the Puppets were at peak powers,” said drummer Derrick Bostrom. “We played constantly in support of a hit album, so we got way out there.”

Meat Puppets returned to their original lineup in 2018, with a new album that would mark the original assembly’s first since 1995. This most significantly saw the return of Bostrom on drums, along with a new tour that gave original fans of the band a flavour of their ’90s prominence.

Watch a trailer for the new reissues below.