Maya Hawke releases NSFW video for ‘Thérèse’









Maya Hawke has shared the video for her new single ‘Thérèse’.

The track is the first single from her upcoming album MOSS, which is slated for a September 23rd release through Mom + Pop. It marks Hawke’s second album and is the follow-up to the Stranger Things star’s debut album, Blush, which dropped in 2020.

Hawke’s video for ‘Thérèse’ has been directed by Brady Corbet (Vox Lux), which features an orgy in a forest before they are rumbled by the police. After they manage to break away from the handcuffs, Hawke and her gang sing while naked: “It’s tactless, it’s a test / It’s just Thérèse”.

In a press statement, she said: “‘Thérèse’ is about the secret spaces we build where we are free to be ourselves, in a world that is always intentionally or systematically misunderstanding us.”

Variety noted how Hawke and Corbet premiered the video at New York’s Metrograph on July 17th. At the event, she handed handwritten letters to guest about her thoughts on sexuality. Hawke explained: “We are all bombarded with negative and doctored images of bodies all the time, whether we want to be or not.”

“The ‘art’ I saw about sexuality when I was growing up (being honest… I am still growing up) helped free me from a culture that seems to want us all to hate ourselves and fear others, right? There is a lot to feel bleak about these days but it’s important to find moments of joy and look out for each other where and when we can these days.”

See the video below.