Maya Hawke names her four favourite movies of all time









Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has been doing the rounds on the press circuit of late, promoting her new movie Asteroid City. She plays June in the new Wes Anderson-directed film.

Recently, she fended off questions about nepotism, saying that she is “totally comfortable” with being a ‘nepo baby’. However, this time out, the 24-year-old actor and indie musician was answering rather more trivial questions when she listed off her four favourite films.

Speaking to Letterboxd on the red carpet, Hawke rattled off the following quartet as her four favourite films of all time: “An Angel at My Table (1990), Nashville (1975), The Sound of Music (1965), and Margaret (2011).”

For fans of Hawke’s wondering about some of her choices that you may never have heard of, aside from the famed The Sound of Music, An Angel at My Table comes with the following synopsis: “Janet Frame was a brilliant child who, as a teen, was misdiagnosed with schizophrenia. Explore Janet’s discovery of the world and her life in Europe as her books are published to acclaim.”

While Nashville is a classic comedy directed by Robert Altman that follows the lives of numerous interrelated people during a few hectic days as they prepare for a glitzy political convention. It stars Shelley Duvall in an early role.

And her last choice, Margaret, is a psychological thriller with the following synopsis: “A young woman witnesses a bus accident, and is caught up in the aftermath, where the question of whether or not it was intentional affects many people’s lives.” It stars Succession’s Kieran Culkin alongside Matt Damon and Anna Paquin.

Asteroid City itself is currently in cinemas and you can check out the trailer below.