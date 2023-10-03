Matty Healy apologises again for recent behaviour: “Men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy”









The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has apologised on stage during the band’s show at the Hollywood Bowl for his recent actions, a sentiment that was followed by a therapy advert.

Healy, who recently issued an apology for his racist and derogatory comments about Ice Spice, addressed his actions during the recent show, explaining that he has “hurt some people”.

He told the crowd: “I think it is important to take inventory of yourself. So, you become aware when your intentions and your actions don’t align. So, because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologise to those people, and I pledge to be better moving forward.”

He added: “But I think it’s also important I express my intentions, so everybody knows that there is no ill will. For me, you see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally.”

Referring to the incident with Ice Spice, Healy said that he had “performed exaggerated versions” of himself on “other stages be in print or in one podcast,” in an attempt at embodying the “character role of the 21st century Rockstar.”

He continued: “And you could probably also say that men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy”

He then proceeded to act out an advert for the online therapy service BetterHelp while cue cards were given to him on stage, and a banner appeared on the screen.

Healy also recently announced an “indefinite hiatus” that the band would be taking following the recent tour but later clarified his words, confirming that they had no plans to break up.

Addressing the crowd during a show at San Jose’s SAP Arena, the singer said: “I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that.”

He added: “That’s not happening. Don’t worry.”